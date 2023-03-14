Police in Kisoro district are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a 11 year old pupil who passed on after being assaulted by a teacher.

The father of the deceased one Tumusiime Hillary,35,a boda boda rider and resident of Ruburankono village Gasiza parish Nyakabande sub county, says his son identified as Dan Gasore was allegedly assaulted by Pasco Hakizimana a teacher at Mutorole Primary School. The suspect is now on the run.

It’s alleged that on the 09/03/2023 at Mutorole Primary School at around 4pm, the Gasore was assaulted by his teacher on the head and the back allegedly for not understanding what was being taught.

The pupil went back home crying and was taken to the clinic for treatment. And on the 11/03/2023 at around 5pm, the situation worsened while bleeding from the nose and was rushed to Kisoro hospital for further treatment where he died from a few minutes upon arrival.

According to the Kigezi subregion Police spokesperson Elly Maate, they were alerted, a case was registered, and the body was taken back to hospital for postmortem.

Maate told our reporter that efforts to get the suspect arrested are underway.