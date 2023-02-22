Police in Kole District are holding a young man accused of kicking his uncle to death over Shillings 2,000. The suspect is Komakech Eli, while the deceased is Otim Oleke, a resident of Abiro-poo village in Abur parish in Ayer Sub County Kole District.

Ambrose Okai, an eyewitness, says Komakech kicked Otim on Monday following a quarrel over his money. According to Okai, the quarrel started when Komakech demanded Shillings 2,000 he paid his uncle as an advance to help him to construct his house.

Otim failed to raise the money and pleaded to pay the money later. Komakech ignored the plea and kicked Otim hard in the chest, killing him instantly.

Kole District Police Commander, Moses Kakiryo confirmed the incident, saying that they have arrested Komakech to aid investigations into the matter.

Bosco Okori, the Ayer Sub County LC 3 chairperson has condemned the incident describing it as unfortunate. Okori urged young people to embrace hard work and be closer to the church to reduce such incidents.