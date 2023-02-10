Davis & Shirtliff has called for strengthening of infrastructure and increased investment in groundwater monitoring to meet rising demand for clean and sustainable access to water. The leading supplier of water and energy related equipment in the East and Southern Africa region said Uganda and other countries across Africa are experiencing a rise in ground water abstraction due to rising population pressure on receding levels of freshwater resources on impact of climate change.

Davis & Shirtliff Uganda Managing Director Patrick Mufwoya said African countries need cutting edge groundwater monitoring infrastructure to efficiently manage and protect these critical water resources.

“Improving groundwater monitoring in Africa will require a combination of regulatory frameworks, investment in infrastructure and capacity building, and partnerships with key stakeholders,” said Mufwoya.

Countries like Uganda will for instance need to set standards for the quality and quantity of groundwater and put-up frameworks allowing for regular testing and reporting of groundwater conditions.

Similarly, more investment in wells, sensors, and other technology that can be used to monitor groundwater resources are key in obtaining and compiling important data for better predictions of the future especially on how the systems will respond to changing land use and climate change.

“Groundwater monitoring is critical in helping to assess the availability and quality of groundwater resources, which can be important for planning and managing the use of these resources,” Mufwoya added.

For continuous and remote monitoring, local institutions and communities must be roped in for capacity building and training on effective use of monitoring tools and managing groundwater resources.

However, the most critical element according to Mr. Mufwoya would be to make groundwater monitoring tools more accessible by making them affordable.

“By regularly monitoring groundwater resources, it is possible to identify areas where extraction is unsustainable and could lead to depletion of the resource. This information can be used to develop strategies to reduce extraction and protect the resource,” He explained.