Sad news coming in confirms that former National Resistance Movement Finance Director Dr Alhajji Hassan Galiwango has died.

The news of his death has been confirmed by his family this morning, revealing that the body is still in Nairobi.

Galiwango has been fighting frail health for the past couple of months. He was airlifted to Nairobi last week for specialised medical attention from where he has died.

At the time of his death, he has been Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles.

DR. Galiwango has for so long served National Resistance Movement as party Mobilizer and Director of Finance/Administration till 2021, when president Museveni dropped him with a new appointment as Ambassador of Kenya and Seychelles.

Galilwango Replaced Phibby Otaala who resigned as Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya to participate in NRM which she lost.

Dr Galiwango is also the husband to Mbale City woman Member of Parliament, Hon. Connie Galiwango Kanakayenze.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.