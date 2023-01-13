President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has encouraged the youth to constructively use their hands-on skills to earn a living.

In his message delivered by the State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye during the graduation ceremony of 203 students who successfully completed their five months training at Mengo Zonal Industrial Hub in Nazigo Town Council, Kayunga District on Thursday 12 January 2023, President Museveni disclosed that he initiated the skilling program with the main aim of curbing unemployment among the Ugandan youth.

He therefore advised the graduates to utilize their acquired hands-on skills to create jobs and transform their lives.

“You should differentiate between development and wealth. Government can bring development in the country, but it cannot create wealth for you. Government cannot put money in your pockets or kick poverty out of your home; it’s you to do so,” The President emphasized.

“We should work hard as Ugandans to develop our country. As a youth, you can create wealth through commercial agriculture, industries [big or small], services and ICT,” the Head of State further said.

On her part, Ms. Barekye underscored the importance of saving money. She told the graduates that they should develop a saving culture if they want to prosper financially.

“Even if you earn a million shillings every day without saving, you cannot develop,” she explained.

“After acquiring these skills, please go and put them into good use, make money and develop your families. The President wants you to create jobs using your skills.”

Ms. Barekye also called on leaders to link the youth to other government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) so that they get start-up capital for their businesses.

“We are also going to set up a well-equipped Common User Facility at the hub which the beneficiaries will use free of charge to produce goods, sell them and earn a living,” she revealed.

Hon. Agnes Kirabo, the Youth Member of Parliament, Central Region applauded President Museveni for skilling the youth through the Industrial Hubs. She said the initiative will help them fight poverty and improve their standards of living.

Eng. Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs at State House revealed that the next intake will take place in February, 2023, before asking the youth to utilize the available chance to get skilled.

“Let’s go slowly, this is your program and it’s here to stay. Every year, we shall be having two intakes,” Eng. Kamugisha noted.

He also commended President Museveni and Ms. Barekye for their tireless efforts in ensuring that the youth benefit from the NRM government through various programs such as the Zonal Industrial Hub initiative.

Mr. Patrick Byakatonda, the Director of the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) urged the graduates to upgrade to another level so that they can enjoy more opportunities that come with DIT certification in the field of work.

Mr. Moses Karangwa, the Kayunga District NRM Chairperson told the graduates that the only way they can repay President Museveni for skilling them is by supporting him and the NRM Government.

“I would like to thank the President for this wonderful program. It’s going to curb unemployment in the country so I request him to invest more money and resources in this project,” Mr. Karangwa said.

The graduates led by Ms. Mastula Nantongo and Ms. Patricia Kamwine praised President Museveni for being a visionary leader who wishes well for all youths in Uganda. They thanked him for initiating the resourceful skilling program.

The beneficiaries further requested Gen. Museveni to stand again for Presidency in 2026 so that he can further drive Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

“Your Excellency the President, we are ready to support you come 2026. We need you to come back so that more youth benefit from this skilling initiative,” they assured.

Mr. Musoke Ahamada Zinda, the Manager of Mengo Zonal Industrial Hub said they received 207 students from 12 administrative districts that make up Mengo Zone namely; Kayunga, Buikwe, Buvuma, Wakiso, Mpigi, Butambala, Gomba, Nakaseke, Luwero, Nakasongola, Kampala and Mukono.

Mr. Musoke reported that four students dropped out due to unavoidable circumstances and therefore they registered 203 students who underwent DIT assessment which took place on the 16th November, 2022 and 20th December, 2022.

The graduates who received Level I Certificates from DIT were trained in tailoring, carpentry, welding and hairdressing.