At least three (3) leaders of the Lango National Resistance Movement (NRM) Cadres Association have been arrested on allegations of extorting close to 15 million Shillings from supporters with promise to take them to State House.

The suspects; Bazil Odyek, Nelson Otim and Vicky Atim reportedly promised that they would take NRM supporters to meet President Yoweri Museveni by November, last year. Those who were registered were required to pay at least 310,000 Shillings to cater for transport, welfare and a yellow T-shirt.

On November 9, 2022, the trio took only 43 supporters to Kampala who, however, returned without meeting the President. A victim identified as Robin Ongom said the trio tricked them into travelling to Kampala and left them stranded until a good Samaritan Patrick Ogwang Obura offered them transport back to Lango.

Upon their return, the group started mobilizing other members to demand a refund of their money.

Robinson Wece, a member of the Lango NRM Cadres says they had been promised pieces of iron sheets and cash from the President and Prime Minister.

Wece is wondering whether they can be helped to get their money back and also meet the President because they are still interested.

Jackeline Akullo, a resident of Alito Camp says they joined Lango NRM cadres Association hoping to get something out of it but it turned out to be a money-making venture for the trio.

Mercy Akello, a resident of Alito Camp cell in Lira City West Division who is also a member of the NRM Cadres group says the trio tricked her into using her tuition with promises that she would be able to recover it after the visit.

Lira City West Division Police Commander Ivan Tenywa says they have so far registered complaints from 14 people who were reportedly duped by the trio. Tenywa called upon the general public to be vigilant and avoid paying money for things they do not understand.