The Director, Criminal Investigations Directorate, AIGP Tom Magambo has urged police detectives to be focused and dedicated in the implementation of their duties.

AIGP Magambo made the remarks during a baraza meeting held at CID headquarters in Kampala on Thursday evening.

The Baraza was aimed at sharing ideas and challenges on effective service delivery within their work stations in the Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“This is a free interaction space. Let’s criticise one another, share ideas and see how best we can improve to serve our people better,” the director said.

He added that CID is the heart of the country’s public safety, deters potential criminal behavior and needs to be handled with care especially in the justice system.

The Baraza was attended by the deputy directors, CID and Regional CIDs from Kampala Metropolitan Area.