The Alebtong Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Robert Adiama has urged locals to work closely with security during the festive season in order to curtail any possible security threat in the district.

In his Christmas message to the people of Alebtong, Mr. Adiama asked the security team and the locals in the district to be cautious and vigilant during the festive season because most times bad elements take advantage of such jolly moments to commit crimes.

“Focus on doing what is right this Christmas season and work closely with the security team incase you detect threats,” Mr. Adiama advised the public.

The RDC also commended the security in the district for their effective and excellent level of coordination and cooperation that has created efficiency in security systems.

He equally called upon the youth to desist from being lured into criminal activities.

“Security for the country, District, community is our joint responsibility and there is need for effective coordination at all levels,” Mr. Adiama said, before wishing the people of Alebtong a Merry Christmas and a Happy new year.

The chairman LCV of Alebtong, Mr. Dickens Kennedy Odongo also commended the security team and thanked the Office of the RDC for creating a system that is operational, coordinative and organized.

‘’I want to appreciate that the district is calm and implore the security for their activeness in strengthening the security system within the district. I want to also thank the RDC for being at the fore front in ensuring stability in the District,” the Chairperson said.

The Alebtong Deputy RDC Stephen Odongo also appreciated the critical role security team plays in communities. He said without proper security there can never be any form of stable government.

Mr. Odongo further commended the commitment of security agencies both at the national and the community level in ensuring that peace prevails in the country.

“Alebtong is calm and we will continue to engage in community mobilization to ensure national security,” he said.