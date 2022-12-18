The Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza has revealed that the current leadership of the 11th Parliament is incompetent. She says Rebecca Kadaga was a better Speaker than the current one, Anita Among.

While appearing on Baba TV this week, the Bukono County Member of Parliament who is on a verge of being censured by fellow legislators claimed that the current leadership of the honourable House is filled with terror and dictatorship since whoever comes out to express his/her plight is intimidated.

She added that leaders of the 9th and 10th Parliament were perfect leaders who presided over the August House competently but the current leaders are too excited and have let their interests and feelings take toll of them while making Parliamentary decisions.

“Yes, we had our misunderstanding with former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga which we now solved but although we were at loggerheads during her leadership she would make sure her feelings don’t corrupt the honour of the House. We were free that is why you see everyone would come and speak on the floor against her decision and go without sending him or her to the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline but the current leaders are controlling Parliament as their home. Nobody is supposed to oppose their orders, imagine MPs who were elected by Ugandans are now operating under the armpits of a small group of people,” she said.

Namuganza added that because of the bad leadership of Among, Parliament which used to be a temple of honour is now a temple of terror and a stage for leaders to fight their personal wars at the expense of taxpayers’ money.

“I don’t care even if they send me again to the Parliamentary Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline but the current leadership in our Parliament is much wanting. How can a member back at a fellow member because of the microphone? In the times of Kadaga, no one would do that because she respected members and members respected her back and the House at large. If you don’t agree with the leadership, members who worship them as god will attack you. Such things would not appear in a parliament presided over by Kadaga or the late Jacob Oulanyah,” she said.

Currently, Minister Namuganza is on verge of being censured for derogatory remarks and disrespectful conduct. It’s allaged that following investigations, the Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline found Namuganza to have specifically insulted the leadership of Parliament for instituting an Adhoc committee to investigate her over the Naguru-Nakawa land allocations.

It was alleged that Namuganza also took to social media and television questioning the operations, powers and integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament to form Adhoc committees.

Meanwhile, it’s not only Namuganza who has questioned the integrity of the current leadership of the 11th Parliament, other people including the former presidential press Secretary Tamale Mirundi, the government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and many others have always questioned how Speaker Anita Among and her Deputy Thomas Tayebwe run the affairs of the Parliament.

It must be remembered Speaker Among took the leadership of the 11th parliament on March 25, 2022, replacing Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of the parliament of Uganda, who died in Seattle, Washington State.