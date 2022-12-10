Officials from the State House-Political Section have advised market vendors to desist from politicking and focus on improving their livelihoods through work.

The officials led by Princess Pauline Nassolo and Ms. Flora Kabibi made the remarks while meeting vendors from Bukolooto market, Ntooke Market (all in Bukolooto parish, Kayunga District) and Nakifuma Market (Mukono District) on Friday 9th December, 2022.

“It’s time to work. Avoid mixing politics with work. Once you continue with such, you will lose customers who have different political ideologies from yours,” Princess Nassolo told the vendors.

She also advised the market vendors to take up their responsibility of bringing up their children well so that they do not engage themselves in immoral and criminal acts taking marijuana, robberies, among others which will negatively affect their future.

On the other hand, Ms. Kabibi cautioned the vendors to concentrate on growing their businesses and avoid divisionism.

She explained that every person counts in a business and that once they disregard or sideline some people because of their political affiliation or other issues, they end up crumbling their establishments.

“A business doesn’t segregate. All it needs is income to keep it growing. The money is held by all people who in turn are the customers. Therefore, it’s wise to embrace all customers who will fetch you money hence improving your standards of living,” Ms. Kabibi educated the vendors.

In the same meeting, the officials delivered business boosters to 130 market vendors, each receiving Shs100,000.

The officials informed them that H.E the President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni gave them the booster after holding a fruitful meeting with Mr. Byaruhanga Moses, the State House Head of Political Department and Ms. Barekye Jane, the State House Comptroller.

They further informed the vendors that the President requested them to invest the money in their businesses wisely.

In response, the market vendors appreciated President Museveni, the State House Head of Political Department Mr. Byaruhanga and State House Comptroller, Ms. Barekye for extending their helping hand to them.

Ms. Namazzi Sarah, the Chairperson of Bukolooto market also LC1 Kamunye Zone NRM mobiliser revealed that there was more need for single mothers in the market to be boosted financially since they have a big role of fending for their families.

Mr. Musoke Jamil, the in charge of the Market Welfare at Nakifuma Market said they were short of working capital but they have been relieved off the stress after receiving their business booster package of Shs.100,000 each from the President.