Victoria University becomes the first university in East and Central Africa whose course is accredited by the UK Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

This comes after the university’s Masters of Science in Health Safety and Environmental Management is accredited by the Institute.

The recently chartered private university joins the ranks of Birmingham, Heriot-Watt, Middlesex, University College Dublin, among others.

About the Course

Health, Safety and Environmental Management (HSE) has become a key components of business operations globally as organisations face an increasingly complex and dynamic range of health, safety and environmental risks that have potential to disrupt business operations and caused significant financial, human and environmental losses.

Consequently, HSE professionals are increasingly required to respond to HSE risks at strategic levels within organisations both locally and internationally.

This MSc have both national and international dimensions, with strong emphasis placed on understanding HSE legislations and Compliance, Ergonomics and Human Factors, Workplace Hazard and Control in order to promote, stimulate and encourage high standards of HSE in the workplace.

Course Facts

Duration: 1.5 Years FT, 3 Years PT Mode of Delivery – Blended/Online

Entry Requirements

To be admitted to the MSc HSE of Victoria University, a student must have achieved an honours degree in a relevant field from an accredited university.

“We will also consider appropriate Health and Safety Level 7 (Uganda), Level 6 (Europe) qualifications, or professional qualifications with relevant experience, or other qualifications equivalent to the above,” the school announced.

Applicants whose first language is not English are required to demonstrate proficiency in the English language by passing an English Proficiency Test conducted by the University.

Course Aim & Module Outline

The primary aim of the programmes is to provide students with a substantive knowledge and skill to enable them to anticipate, recognise, measure, evaluate, apply and communicate solutions to minimise the risks arising from occupational safety, health and environmental conditions.

Module Outline:

Principles of Health & Safety

Workplace Hazards and Risk Management

Environmental Assessment and Sustainability

Occupational Hygiene and Health

Occupational Psychology and Ergonomics

Process Safety & Loss Prevention

HSE MS Auditing

Safety Leadership and Culture

Research Methods & Dissertation

Students will from time to time meet experts in this field through seminars, team based projects and workplace visits. Course work is assessed via continuous assessment, laboratory practicals, assignment work, written examinations, and thesis proposals and write-ups.

Employment and Career Prospects

Environmental Health and Safety Professionals, Safety Engineers, Occupational Hygienists, Ergonomists, Occupational Health Nurses, and Safety Advisors in a wide range of sectors, including Energy, PharmaChem, Healthcare, Medical Device, Consulting Firms, and Local Authorities. Some of our graduates choose to continue in education and study for a PhD.

Mode of Delivery

Face to Face Blended Learning. Online Via Vclass

Tuition Per Semester (3 Semesters)

Nationals: UGX.3,050,000/=

East Africans: USD.803

International: USD. 1284

About Victoria University

Victoria University is a pioneering and leading University in Uganda and East Africa when it comes to offering Experiential and Work Integrated Learning (WIL).

According to officials, Victoria University is determined to produce graduates with employable skills and capacity to creatively employ themselves.

They do this by providing meaningful, hands-on workplace experience to enrich theoretical learning. Victoria University’s work integrated learning program enables students to complete a program of three years with at least 2-3 years’ work experience with its partner organizations and firms in different markets.

The University was opened in 2013 and is centrally located in the heart of Kampala city and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

The institution is part of the Ruparelia Group of Companies which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, Kampala International School of Uganda, Kampala Parents School, Delhi Public School International.

According to Vice Chancellor Victoria University has also stepped up, as the leading institution in using technology to teach in East and Central Africa.

