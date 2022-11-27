No one can feel the spirit of the festive season in Uganda’s hospitality industry until Munyonyo Commonwealth and Speke Resort releases their famous, popular and much-awaited program for the season.

The reason for this is explicit. Being Uganda’s largest recreational center, the two in one resort boasts of unequalled services. It is equipped with combined 472 rooms, 20 conference rooms, 10 outdoor venues and 3 ballrooms.

It strategically sits on over 90 acres of the green lakeside beach land on the shores of lake Victoria. The resort is probably the most beautiful of its kind as well and as such attracts several visitors during the festive season.

Famously known as the 12 days of Christmas in Munyonyo, the special program offers special moments for families and friends full of special discounts on accommodation as well as fun-filled activities, especially for children.

It should be noted that groups and lone travellers too, have been catered for. For starters, accommodation rates have been drastically slashed.

The discounts are in two shifts or intervals starting from 12th December to 23rd December 2022 and from 26th December to January 8th, and then the second interval caters for Christmas day and the eve, that is to say; 24th December and 25th December 2022.

Discounted rates are summarized below

Room Type Max occupancy Rates (24th & 25th) December 2022 Rates between 12th-23rd Dec. 2022 and 26th Dec. – Jan 2022 Deluxe single room 1 USD. 176 USD. 139 Deluxe double room 2 USD. 262 USD. 188 Studio room 2 USD. 299 USD. 225 Superior room 2 USD. 234 USD. 250 Executive room 2 USD. 324 USD. 250 One bedroom suite 2 USD. 368 USD. 330 Executive suite 2 USD. 510 USD. 436 Garden villa 4 USD. 547 USD. 399 Presidential cottage 4 USD. 647 USD. 498 Presidential suite 4 USD. 832 USD. 684

The festive season also comes with lots of discounted accommodation offers. Taxes are enveloped in the above charges, moreover on the full-board basis, that is to say; breakfast, lunch and dinner, exclusive of drinks.

An extra person in the rooms shall be provided with a mattress on a full board basis for USD. 68 per night from 12th-23rd December 2022, and 26th to 8th January 2023 and at USD. 105 per night on the nights of 24th and 25th December 2022.

The above rates also include a 30 minute boat ride and 10 minutes pony ride for kids. All resident guests are entitled to access the swimming pool, gym, steam and sauna on a complimentary basis.

Splendid meals and fun activities

Christmas feasts at the impressive resort open with a Christmas Eve dinner at the facility’s nyanja/lake Terrace restaurant with live entertainment at a fee of UGX. 120,000 for adults and UGX. 60,000 for children below 14 years.

There will also be a standard around Christmas lunch buffet served at Speke Resort poolside, a real feast in all senses of the world.

Besides, there shall be a live band entertainment, kids playing area, face painting, balloon art, Santa and his grotto, Christmas crackers and candy for kids. For adults, there will be a complimentary glass of bubbly.

The impressive and delicious Christmas lunch buffet will go for UGX. 200,000 for adults and UGX. 100,000 for children below 14 years.

For Christmas dinner, a buffet accompanied by live band entertainment will be served at the Nyanja restaurant. There shall also be a kids movie. To take part in the Christmas dinner buffet, adults will be charged UGX. 100,000 and kids below 14 years UGX. 60,000.

The state of affairs will also be impressive on Boxing day, as there will be a bubbly brunch with live band entertainment at the nyanja/lake terrace restaurant. Adults will pay UGX. 120,000 and kids below 14 years UGX. 60, 000.

For enquiries and reservations, please contact

+256 752711865/ +256 414227111