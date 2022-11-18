There has been an attack on Gaddafi Baracks in Jinja City by unknown assailants who have shot dead a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) sergeant at the small gate on the Ambercourt Kimaka road side.

The attackers took off with two guns.

According to Jinja South Division, Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Mr. Mike Ssegawa, the attack took place at around 8pm on Thursday.

“The attackers found one soldier on station as his colleague had stepped away. The soldier who had stepped away had left his gun with his gunned down colleague. Both guns were taken,” Mr Ssegawa revealed.

Following the incident, the Deputy RCC noted that the soldier who stepped away from duty has since been detained and security at all entrances to the baracks upgraded.

” With attacks previously on isolated police stations, this development raises more serious concerns and cause for well thought out deployments for armed men who are targeted,” he said.

“The gate on the lower side of the baracks is once again a soft spot which is isolated and with maize gardens sorrounding the area. This is an easy place for wrong elements to hide during both day and night before pouncing on their target. It’s important to review locations and manpower and deployment plans for all armed security units.”

The Minister for Presidency, Hon Babirye Milly Babalanda has also confirmed the incident.

” I strongly condemn the bloody attack on innocent cops on duty in Jinja this evening. These cowardly acts of terror will be defeated like all others. Let’s be vigilant and report bad elements,”she tweeted on Thursday.

This is the third attack on security by yet to be identified assailants in less than three weeks.

The first attack took place on 31st October in Busiika where two police officers were killed, two injured and two guns taken.

The second one happened on 14th November in Kyanja although no police officer was killed or injured.