Police in Kanungu district have in custody six suspects who were arrested on allegation to have forged and uttered false documents.

They were arrested on Friday under the Chief Administrative Officer’s instructions. The arrested are teachers from different secondary and tertiary institutions.

It’s alleged that way back, these teachers acquired jobs using forged academic documents while others joined the service using fake appointment letters.

Its believed that early this year, Ministry of Public Service discovered that some of these teachers had accessed government payroll illegally and therefore decided to cut them off immediately. It was on Friday, when some of them had gone to the office of CAO following their salary issues that police was contacted to arrest them.

The arrested teachers include Zawedde Grace,44 years , an assistant instructor at Nyakatare technical institute in the department of agriculture from Kayunga district, Mwesigye Alfred 53 years , a teacher at Kambuga senior secondary school from Kanungu district.

Others include Okori Felix 39 years old, an assistant instructor at Nyakatare technical institute in the department of building and construction from Lira district, Kiseka Samson 30 years, a teacher at Kihihi high school from Kanungu district, Ssenkayi Fred 32 years, an instructor at Nyakatare Technical Institute in the department of agriculture from wakiso district and Byaruhanga happiness 41 years old, a school bursar of Nyamirama seed school from Rukungiri district.

According to the Kigezi region Police spokesperson Elly Maate,all the suspects are currently being held at Kanungu police station to help police with investigations into the matter.

Maate adds that most of the arrested teachers have confessed to have got government jobs using fake academic documents and have been in the service for over 10 to 20 years while recieving government salaries illegally.