The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Joseph Tamale Mirundi has asked President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to find time and meet his longtime friend Hajji Abdul Nadduli. He says the President should use the moment to apologize to the former Minister without Portfolio for the way security treated his departed son Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli.

While speaking on Kasuku’s live YouTube channel, Mirundi revealed that President Museveni has made it a routine to keep silent when his former bush war fighters are being mistreated by security.

“Museveni has continuously mistreated Bagandas who were with him in the bush, the first was Mukyala Njuba, he promised her daughter a political position but the girl died without seeing anything from Museveni. Nadduli a man who treated soldiers in the bush before the likes of Besigye joined, why would he be humiliated like that? Now if I may ask why did Museveni drop Nadduli from a ministerial position? Why didn’t he put up a spirited fight to protect Nadduli as he has always done for others? Why is he saying I can fight and protect Musenero but not Nadduli?” Mirundi wondered.

Furious Mirundi added that Nadduli’s son joined politics to restore the dignity of his father and the family at large.

“The problem with Museveni and NRM is that; it’s not a party. If Nankabirwa created constituencies to make a political post for her people, the same way they would have done to Nadduli’s son and gotten him a political post. As he humiliated Njuba’s family the same way Museveni has done to Nadduli’s family. Those who fought are suffering while those who remained in their comfort zones are the ones enjoying, this is very dangerous.”

“Museveni’s greatest mistake was to drop Nadduli from a ministerial post and how can you punish a man twice? You punished him when you removed him from CEC and then drop him from your cabinet, do you think these people will remain happy? Does Museveni think these people don’t get angry? It’s time Museveni accepts his mistakes. He must accept that he has been humiliating his would-be strong allies, let him accept that and apologize,” he said.

The political analyst revealed that President Museveni is under the total control of his family because of his old age which is why is influenced to drop all his long-time allies.

“That is why he humiliated himself when he apologized to Kenya for the mistakes his own son made.”

Mirundi’s quest for Museveni to apologize to Nadduli follows the demise of his son Sulaiman Jakana Nadduli last month where his death is associated with the torture wounds he sustained when he was captured by the security operatives.