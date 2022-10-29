The State House of Uganda has revealed that there are no plans yet to put Kampala under lockdown due to Ebola outbreak.

The revelations now put to bed the speculations that having been making rounds on mainstream media social media that government was planning to put Kampala under lock and key following the outbreak of Ebola in Uganda’s capital city. There have been fears of a possible lockdown with the Health minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, saying medical workers were looking for more than 300 contacts of Ebola, most of whom are currently in Kampala and nearby Wakiso district.

As of October 28th, 2022, the Ministry of Health reported 121 confirmed cases. In Kampala, there have been 14 new Ebola cases confirmed.

However, according to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, Mr. Faruk Kirunda, there’s no planned lockdown in Kampala and that Ugandans should go on with their normal business.

He nevertheless, cautioned them to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as directed by H.E the President and the Ministry of Health in order to avoid the possible spread of the virus.

“Ugandans should go on with their normal business. No Ebola lockdown has been declared elsewhere apart from Kassanda and Mubende. Please, report any suspected case(s) to the nearest health centre,” Mr. Kirunda tweeted on Saturday.

Currently, there are seven affected districts in Uganda—Mubende, Kassanda, Kagadi, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, and Kampala—all with confirmed Ebola Virus Disease cases.

Mubende and Kassanda districts have been under a 21-day lockdown since October 15th, 2022.