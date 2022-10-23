The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party leaders in Fort Portal have disassociated themselves from a letter inviting the National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi to hold a music concert purportedly to raise funds for ailing councilors in the City’s Central Division. The letter was written by Kenneth Kaliba who signed it off as NRM chief whip.

Mr. Isagara Nyakana ,the NRM chairperson for Fort Portal stated that the party Secretariat is aware of the health conditions of its members and a process to secure help is underway . The party leader pointed out that ,there are modalities to address party concerns that are being followed.

Mr. Nyakana noted that the party is concerned about the four central Division leaders who need medical attention . “While as we support avenues to raise funds ,we did not agree as a party to invite a musician, “he stressed during a press briefing held yesterday in Fort Portal City.

The party chairperson insisted that the government provides for health services to all Ugandans for manageable conditions at all government health facilities and considerations for specialized treatment require a process that needs securing enough funds.

One of the councilors, Kenneth Gibbs is supposed to have a kidney transplant that calls for specialized handling a broad.

The Central Division mayor, Muhumuza Richard emphasized that party members should respect party channels of communication and that individual opinions should not be taken as party stands unless agreed upon by party leaders and members .

He further said as a division they have extended some help to all the four councilors to a tune of Shs8m so far as they await for assistance from the party secretariat.

“Its true that Hon Kaliba is the NRM chief whip at the division level but that doesn’t mean taking personal decisions for party positions.”

The mayor insisted that it was not necessarily for the NRM member to opt for assistance from other opposition parties before exhausting all avenues within the NRM as a party.

Besides, as the letter talks about one person ,for them they are looking at all the leaders who need special attention with priority given to those in the most critical situation .

While contacted to comment about the planned music concert ,the Deputy Resident City Commissioner- Central Division, Businge Emmanuel said he was not aware about the development since there was no any form of request for concert clearance to authorities.

“If its true that Bobi Wine intends to hold a music concert here then he must fulfill the necessary requirements to that effect ,just like we had gravity Omutujju ,Bobi Wine as a local artist can also hold concerts in conformity with the laws, “he retaliated .

Pressed to comment about the ailing leaders ,the deputy RCC expressed concern about the development with optimism that if proper channels are followed and exploited ,the Hon councilors can get assistance from the party.

“I don’t want to divulge much into party affairs ,but I believe the NRM party leadership has the capacity to deal with any party concerns,”he remarked.

The disclaimer comes at the heel of the media insinuations that NRM councilorw in central division invited Bobi wine for a music concert to raise funds for medical bills.