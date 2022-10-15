The President of Uganda HE. Yoweri Museveni will officiate at the 5th KTA annual symposium 2022 on Intellectual Property and Technology that will be held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

President Museveni, who will be the chief guest and accompanied by the Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi is expected to discuss modalities and important strides reached at in Uganda’s trajectory to achieving her National Development Plan (NDP) III goals.

The forum tailored under the theme; “Achieving Uganda’s NDP III Goals; How Intellectual Property, Digital Trade and 4IR can facilitate an inclusive and robust digital economy”, will run from 20th to 21st October.

This year’s 5th Annual Symposium on Intellectual Property and Technology is organised by KTA Advocates (formerly Karuhanga, Tabaro & Associates) in collaboration with United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and Mastercard Foundation.

It is sponsored by Huawei Technologies (U) Ltd, Equity Bank (U) Ltd, E-Trade & Startup Association of Uganda (Jumia & Safeboda), Gikera & Vadgama Advocates, Mawalla Advocates, and Youth Startup Academy Uganda.

With key public policy players present including President Museveni, highly innovative youth will use the forum as a platform to display technology – based ideas, addressing digital transformation and amplifying digital inclusion in Uganda, with the most distinguished idea being a win comprehensive incubation opportunity, with the Youth Startup Academy Uganda.

The event will attract keynote speakers, panelists, high end government policy makers, permanent secretaries, heads of government parastatals, economists, lawyers, representatives from civil society organizations, finance and planning sector and academicians whose participation is vital to discuss the issues at hand.

Other invited high profile keynote speakers include Anthony Taubman, the Director World Trademark Organisation IP Division and Mike McCaffrey – Manager UNCDF for East & Southern Africa.

Speaking at the press launch for the symposium which took place on 14th October at Serena Hotel Kampala, Shem Ddungu, Equity digital banking manager shared the bank’s commitment in driving innovation towards the development of Uganda’s digital economy through its different digital banking platforms.

Priscilla Mutebi, the legal Counsel for Huawei Technologies Uganda said digitization is key in scaling businesses, most especially the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and urged stakeholders to be on high alert to prevent cyber crime.

“We can’t run away from digitization as we look to transform our businesses. We must prioritize cyber security and data privacy and when KTA reached out, it was clear that we had to be part of this,” said Priscilla.

The symposium aims at facilitating dialogue between policy makers, regulators and relevant stakeholders on how technology and intellectual property can be harnessed to realize objectives under NDP III goals. It will also be a practical session – a pitch competition for young entrepreneurs in Uganda’s tech space.

It also aims at directly influencing related government policy on key intellectual property issues and to equip members and regulators in the technology and innovation sector with a platform to discuss the salient issues that affect the sector and how these can be addressed through legislation or policy.

Major topics to be deliberated on include; Intellectual property (IP), science, technology and innovation as key drivers to technology, The Internet of Things (IoT) and Big data to achieve the NDP III goals, which include financial technology, digital trade in Uganda and commercialization of IP rights.