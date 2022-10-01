Uganda’s Minister for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Hon. Matia Kasaijja has assured local government leaders throughout the country on hikes in funding for local government services.

Minister Kasaija made these impressive remarks yesterday at Solo Hites Hotel Masaka City, during the Local Government Consultative Workshop for the Financial Year (FY) 2023/24, held under the theme “Know your budget23”.

The workshop was organized under the auspices of the Finance Ministry, and majorly aimed at engaging leaders who are on the frontline of service delivery to the people of Uganda, in relation to issues that slow down service provision and how these can be addressed.

The workshop, which was attended by various local government leaders at all levels in Masaka district was also aimed at crafting budget strategy interventions focused on decentralized services for the FY2023/24.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the theme for the next financial year’s budget remains full monetization of Uganda’s economy through commercial agriculture, industrialization, expanding and broadening services, digital transformation and market access,” Hon. Kasaija said.

He clarified that the budget for the FY2023/24 seeks to restore the economy back to the medium-term growth trajectory of between 6% to 7%, which will be a comprehensive strategy undertaken starting early 2023.

Nevertheless, he also noted that financing for local government services improved from UGX. 2,361 billion in the FY2015/16 to UGX. 5, 864 billion in FY2022/23.

Responding to questions about possible withdrawal of foreign energy companies from funding the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) like TotalEnergies heeding to calls by EU Parliament, Kasaija warned that government took a pragmatic approach by signing a binding agreement with these companies, and any withdrawals would lead to serious reprisals.

“That is propaganda, we long time ago entered into an agreement with fuel companies, and just like the president has warned, if they make any mistakes and withdraw from the contract, or stop financing works on the projects, we will go to court, and I don’t think anyone will win us when we take matters to court,” Hon. Kasaija issued a stern warning.

Kasaija however decried the delays in the utilization of funds in Local Government, due to late procurements and delayed recruitment of staff, adding that this will no longer be tolerated.

He warned local leaders who miserably fail to plan for and utilize funds in Local Government, that they will face serious consequences, because it greatly undermines service delivery on top of soaking the image of government in political mud.

Local Government consultative workshops by the Finance Ministry aimed at deliberating the FY 2023/24 budget have now entered the second week, and they will be conducted across the country.