The Microfinance Support Center (MSC) has embarked on supporting the best performing Emyooga Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization with Computers and printer machines with the aim of encouraging digital Management Information Systems (MIS) in the Saccos.

Handing over a Computer and a printer machine today to leaders of Kabale Municipality Women Entrepreneurs SACCO at their office in Mwanjari ward, Southern division which is one of the best performing SACCO in Kabale district, the Manager of Microfinance Support Center (MSC) Kigezi Zonal office, Boaz Tuhumure said that they decided to embark on donating the machines to help them embrace digital Management Information Systems which help in reducing risks of having inaccurate financial reports, and have operational efficiency through reduced costs.

He added that the digitization system can also increase in SACCOs’ transparency, accountability and improved reporting, which places the SACCOs in a better position to receive financing from third parties and the SACCO can stabilize their operations and gain competitive advantage by offering better and faster service to their members. Tuhumure encouraged all the SACCOs and other financial institutions to allocate some funds for purchasing computers, if they are to have proper operations of the SACCOs.

The Chairperson of Kabale Municipality Women Entrepreneurs SACCO, Ruth Burora, commended Microfinance Support Center for the donation saying that they have been inconvenienced inquiring costs for typing and printing several documents from stationary workshops. She added that the SACCO has so far received 50 million shillings from MSC as seed capital and they currently have a loan portfolio of 119 million shillings.