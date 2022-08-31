A mortuary attendant attached to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has been arrested over extortion.

Gerald Gundu, the mortuary attendant Kabale hospital was arrested on Wednesday after soliciting for Shs300,000 bribe from a family that had turned up to pick a body of their relative. He is currently being held at Kabale Central Police Station.

According to the Kigezi regional Police spokesperson Elly Maate, the victims had visited the mortuary to pick the body of Surura Turyakira,27, of Rwakaraba Northern division in Kabale Municipality who had been discovered in a water stream with multiple cuts on his head.

”Inquiries are underway, after which he will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges accordingly,” Elly Maate said.