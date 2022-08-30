The Kampala Metropolitan Territorial Police in close coordination with Kabalagala and Katwe Divisions, over the weekend carried out major operations in areas of Katale zone, St. Benedicto, Nsambya Kevina, which are being used as criminal hubs by thugs to plan and issue a wide variety of tasks to gang members.

Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga says after the criminal briefings, the thugs start their criminal operations against motorists and pedestrians from 7pm till midnight and very early in the morning at 5am, along Nsambya road, Calendar to Hash Petrol Station section, areas of Katwe Kinyoro, clock tower and Entebbe road.

“A total of 11 suspects were arrested from their criminal hub in Katale zone and Nsambya paramount areas. Among them were 4 notorious suspects namely, Atuhaire Richard, Shukura Kabengana, Richard Tumwesigye and Ahimbise John, who were also found in possession of a pistol, without a magazine, that they were using to threaten and intimidate victims. Other suspects included; Muto Nyanga, Amanyire Latifu, Lubega Moses, Musobozi Clovis, Bisulu Emmanuel, Ankunda Bright and Katongole Moses,”Enanga said in a statement on Monday.

“An additional 80 suspects were arrested in subsequent operations and charged for being in possession of dangerous weapons, used against the public and for being public nuisances. (16 of these were rounded up from city square for snatching phones and remanded).”

Enanga added that as the Joint Security Agencies, they are aware of the dangers and threats, posed by criminal groups in neighbourhoods.

” It is against this background, that we continue to conduct robust operations, to significantly disrupt their networks and attempts to create criminal sanctuaries, within the Kampala Metropolitan Police suburbs. Now that these criminals have been arrested, we invite the public to come forward and furnish the task team at KMP South in Katwe with information.”

In another development, the police at KMP North and Nansana arrested two suspects who were actively involved in ride-along attacks on bodabodas with stones and iron bars in Nabweru.

The two suspects include; Lujja Jonathan of Kyebando – Kabulengwa and Kato James of Kawempe Kutano, who were arrested and found with pavers, while riding motor cycle registration number UFQ 445L Bajaj Boxer. The third suspect identified as Mande of Naluvule, managed to escape and a serious manhunt for him has begun.

“The police also recovered a motor cycle registration number, UEZ 664G, that was abandoned in Nansana West II “A” ward, Nansana Municipality, after two notorious thugs identified as PATU a 25-year-old, habitual thief of Kabulengwa and Mandwa who were rounded up by charged residents, after snatching phones from pedestrians. They assaulted one suspect PATU to death, while his colleague Mandwa managed to escaped. The motor cycle is currently exhibited at Nansana Police Division, as inquires continue,” Enanga said.