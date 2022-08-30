Two more Kabale district officials have been arrested in connection to the missing Shillings 289million meant for the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The suspects are Erasmus Natumanya, the Kabale District Commercial Officer, and Chief Finance Officer, Julius Mujuni.

The two went into hiding following the arrest of Edmund Ntimba, the former Kabale Chief Administrative Officer now serving in Mitooma district together with Christopher Namara, the District Community Development Officer, Beda Mwebesa, the District Production, and Marketing Officer, and Planner, Boaz Kakuru on Friday last week.

The suspects were arrested after failing to explain the whereabouts of the money during an impromptu meeting about the progress of the PDM program organized by Joveline Kalisa Kyomukama, the Deputy National Coordinator PDM in the Ministry of Local government.

In February, this year, the government wired Shillings 400 million to the Kabale district account meant for Parish Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies in sub-counties. The Ministry of Finance ordered district officials not to withdraw the money until the government issues fresh guidelines for proper use.

However, in Kabale district officials only disbursed Shillings 111 million. Elly Maate, the Kigezi Region Spokesperson told Journalists on Monday that Natumanya and Mujuni were arrested on Sunday evening after being lured by security authorities to report to Kabale police station.

The suspects were recording their statements by the time of filing this story. Mwebesa was also seen being taken by detectives to district headquarters to gather more evidence.

PDM is a Government strategy or approach for organizing and delivering public and private sector interventions for wealth creation and employment generation at the parish level as the lowest economic planning unit. This is aimed at ensuring support for more Ugandans to increase demand for goods and services.