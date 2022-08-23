Suspects are in police custody in connection to the death of 12 people after taking City 5, a local Pineapple Flavored potent gin packaged in Arua city. Several other people are hospitalized for suspected poisoning after taking the same gin.

The suspects are Rose Inzikuru 40, Philliam Cadribo 28 and Gideon Adule 45, all residents of Kasua cell, Pokea ward, Ayivu West division in Arua City. They were picked up from the City 5 alcohol plant in Kasua cell, Pokea ward in Arua Ayivu City West division.

Police released on bond the fourth suspect, Godfrey Norman who owns a Kiosk at Ombere Trading center in Madi Okollo district from where the deceased drank the waragi.

Josephine Angucia, the west Nile region police spokesperson, says that the suspects are in custody at Arua Central Police station (CPS) as investigations continue. Angucia says no new death has been reported from Madi Okollo and Arua city.

Swaib Toko, the Madi Okollo Resident District Commissioner, says that they have embarked on an operation to confiscate the gin from the shops within the district.

According to police, the owner of manufacturing plant is still at large. A general inquiry file has been opened at Arua Central Police station under reference number Arua CPS DEF 11/2022.