The Kagadi Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr. Benjamin Tumusiime has assured the area residents that the water problem will be no more since the delayed multi billion project is near completion.

He says the Mid West Umbrella of water and sanitation has committed to join hands with the contractors in rectifying some initial errors so that people can attain the intended water service.

In December 2018, the government of Uganda launched a 22 billion shillings project of extending piped water to people of Kagadi that was expected to be done in one year.

SAMCRET Company was contracted to run the project in four town councils of Kagadi, Kyenzige, Muhorro and Ruteete all in Kagadi district but failed to hit the ultimatum of completing the project within a year, thus prompting government officials and some members of the private sector to join efforts in ensuring that the project does not stall.

Recently, the Deputy RDC and a team of technocrats from the Ministry of Water, together with Umbrella of water and sanitation made a fact finding mission to have a detailed report on the remaining toil of the long stalled water project.

Residents of Kagadi town council expressed concern on the delayed completion saying they are surviving on unsafe water which implies of health complications.

“Despite contractor’s challenges owing to the project’s delays, the project is now at a promising stage, nearing completion,” Mr. Tumusiime said.

The Kagadi District deputy Commissioner further assured the general public that he is going to take all the necessary steps in case the contractor fails to make it in the promised time frame.

However, he has called upon people of Kagadi to remain calm and patient as they hope for the best upon the project.

Above all, he commended locals for being cooperative during the whole process of installation.