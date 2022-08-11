The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia His Excellency Sheikh Hassan Mohamud has today Thursday concluded a 3-day state visit to Uganda at the invitation of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda.

President Hassan Mohamud was seen off today at 10.00 am local time, at Entebbe International Airport by Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. J.J Odongo.

Others at the Airport to see off the Somali President were: Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Abshir Omar Jama; the Ambassador of Uganda to Somalia, H.E Maj. Gen. Nathan Mugisha; the Somali Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Ali Mohamed, among others.

The Service Chiefs at the Airport to see off the President were; Brig. Gen. Dr. Gonyi Chief of Staff Air Force (UPDF), AIGP Godfrey Golooba Director Human Resource Development and Training of Uganda Police Services and the Acting Director of Prisons in charge of Administration, John Bosco Tumwebaze.

While in Uganda, President Hassan Mohamud had fruitful bilateral discussions with President Museveni and both their delegations. He Visited Luwero Industries Ltd. in Nakasongola which is under the National Enterprise Cooperation (NEC).

The Somali President; together with his Ugandan counterpart also participated in the first-ever Uganda-Somalia Investment Business Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

H.E Sheikh Hassan Mohamud was elected as President of the Federal Republic of Somali on 15th May 2022, defeating the incumbent; former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

He is the founder and current chairman of the Union for Peace and Development Party in Somalia.