The hotel manager of Kisoro Tourist Hotel in Kisoro Municipality, John Musenga, 62 is dead.

He was on Wednesday morning discovered dead by one of his workers.

The deceased was found seated on a toilet seat surrounded by a pool of blood.

Kisoro Tourist Hotel is one of the oldest and most popular town hotel owned by the Consular General of Vietnam to Uganda, King Caesar Augustine Mulenga.

Musenga is a resident of Rushambya village, Kirigime ward in Kabale Municipality.

A post mortem report has revealed that the deceased could have died of natural causes.

Josephine Muhoza, a daughter to the deceased said the entire family has been gripped with shock following the untimely death of their father.

Muhoza says, today began off like any other ordinary day, where her father was meant to go shopping for hotel items.

She added that they began looking for him when they could not see him, only to discover him seated on a toilet, dead.

Friends and relatives have also described the deceased as an honest man who loved his job at the hotel.