Starting at dawn on Friday, July 29, 2022, and ending at dusk on Sunday July 31, 2022, the Namasagali Community- comprised of former students, teachers, spouses, well-wishers, relatives, and friends—shall be on the school grounds (and river) at Namasagali College to revel in the first post-COVID/lockdown reunion.

Organized by the Namasagali College Alumni Association (NCAA), the historic

reunion shall attract between 200 and 500 alumni—senior government officials,

prominent private and NGO sector executives, and a host of other professionals.

One of the reunion’s highlights is a 124-kilometer awareness + fundraising bicycle ride from Sonde, a Kampala suburb, to Namasagali via exotic locales like Bukerere, Kiyunga, Kigogola, Sezibwa Falls, Mabira Forest, Isimba Dam, Mbulamuti, + Buiza. With logistics and health/ambulance services provided, respectively, by the Ultimate Group of Companies, and the SPEP Carl Hospital, the gallant riders are former students, friends + well-wishers of the Namasagali Community whose collective fundraising efforts shall go towards rebuilding the iconic administration block.

The July 2022 reunion shall also be the opportune venue and period within which

to launch Build-Back-Block-by-Block, a multi-year campaign to refurbish + rehabilitate Namasagali College back to its hay-day.

On top of rebuilding the iconic administration block, the Namasagali Community shall generate resources to re-do the swimming pool, dormitories, classrooms, and other education amenities via a series of long-term harambee + fundraising activities.

About the Namasagali College Alumni Association

NCAA is an umbrella alumni body representing former students of Namasagali College.

Registered as a non-profit, the association is managed by an Executive Board, and a House of Representatives

for all class cohorts from between the 1960s, and up until the 2000s.