The State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi has cautioned politicians from campaigning before time, but instead focus on working for the development of their areas and make accountability when time comes for elections.

Hon Musasizi, also Member of Parliament for Rubanda East County said that time for politicking was over and it was now time for the legislators and other politicians to work together and pull resources for the areas to fight poverty.

“We have been in parliament for one year since elections, but some people are already campaigning. In 2021 we were in the elections, time for work is now … I think the election period will come around 2025, and we shall tell you what we’ve done. Our achievements will campaign for us, ” Hon Musasizi said.

Minster Musasizi made these remarks last Saturday while in Rukiga district at a thanksgiving ceremony of Hon Roland Ndyomugyenyi, Member of Parliament for Rukiga County.

Musasizi at the same function urged the Church to support government programmes, especially those targeting to uplift families from poverty like the Parish Development Model.

“When you’re spreading the word of God, also support the government by sowing the gospel of chasing poverty out of Uganda. Encourage the people to embrace the Parish Development Model. Let us work as a team to ensure this government programme succeeds because poverty at household level does not have religion or political party affiliation” Musasizi added.

While preaching at the event, the Bishop of the diocese of Kigezi Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna urged the government to consider empowering the boy child.

“Over the years, emphasis has been laid on empowering the girl-child and in the process neglecting the boy-child. The issue of the boy-child vis-a-vis the girl-child in our society has largely been ignored,”Rt Rev Gaddie Akanjuna said.

Hon Roland Ndyomugyenyi the Rukiga County MP who organized the thanksgiving chose to raise cash that will be used to build Ryabirengye Church of Uganda in Nyabirerema Archdeaconry, Rukiga district.

The thanks giving function raised at least UGX 214 millions.