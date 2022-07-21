The Police in Kanungu District have in detention a 40 year old man for allegedly butchering a 53 year old man who had rushed to rescue the suspect’s wife from being battered.

Kigezi Regional Police Spokesman Elly Maate identified the suspect as Stephen Niwagaba who allegedly murdered Geoffrey Mbahita, both residents of Bushanja cell Northern ward, Kanungu District.

Maate told journalists that the incident took place on Tuesday night while the deceased was responding to an alarm of the wife of Niwagaba as a consequence of domestic fight at the suspect’s home.

Its reported that Mbahita’s act of trying to separate the fighting couple, annoyed Niwagaba who then cut the former with a panga several times causing his death before he fled the scene.

The Police was informed by one of the resident identified as Banet Atuhaire and the scene was visited by Kanungu Police OC Station Muhereza Charles and team who documented it, retrieved the body to Kanungu Health centre IV mortuary for postmortem examination.

Maate disclosed that the suspect, Niwagaba who had ran away was later arrested and is now in Police custody at Kanungu District Central Police Station awaiting to be charged in court of law over murder.

Maate said that the case of murder by cutting was registered as a result domestic violence under reference number CRB 438/2022 to help in further investigations.