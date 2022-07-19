By Bernard Mugalu

A team of young Banyarwanda born and bred in Uganda have created a think tank as one way of addressing their community social challenges.

This is the first Banyarwanda think tank that is hybrid in nature bringing together youth with the close guidance of elders, to strategically think of solutions to their cultural, social and economic challenges.

The launching ceremony held on Sunday attracted different guest speakers on the official program, who included Senior Counsel Peter Kabatsi a former Solicitor General and Director Public Prosecutions, Dr. John Kamili, a top executive of Quality Chemicals, lawyers Allan Nshimye and Counsel Brian Kabayiza.

“We are a group not owned by anyone. We are a people that appreciates the peace and development ushered in Uganda by the NRM government. It’s because of this peace that all cultural tribal institutions in Uganda are thriving gloriously. While we give credit where it’s due, it’s also important that we also positively without antagonising anything, think of ways, as a tribe, how to benefit from that freedom and conductive environment created by this government. This statement doesn’t mean that we are political” said Andrew Mugabo, a member of the think tank.

Banyarwanda leadership in Uganda have in the past been bogged by divisions and creations of different factions thereby offering no strategic leadership to the thirsty community.

“Those two factions are led by elders we highly respect. While we love and appreciate both leaderships, we are simply saying we want to move on. We are fatigued with those divisions. Lastly, this is just a think tank aimed at peacefully discussing and thinking of solutions to our challenges, we are not an association,” Mugabo added.

“We shall regularly carry out sensitisation of our members to embrace government programs like Emyooga, Parish Development Model and others. We shall also do Corporate Social Responsibility activities, as well as sensitize our members on different cultural issues,” said Irene Uwase, another member of the Think Tank.

Most recently, another faction, Council For Bavandimwe emerged, led by Frank Gashumba. The group argues that rebranding from being called Banyarwanda to Bavandimwe is the only sure way of fighting marginalization, a point the new Think Tank strongly disagrees with.

“Am sure we can peacefully engage with relevant and concerned parties and find solutions to our challenges without necessarily changing who we are. If the Ugandan constitution recognises us as Banyarwanda, why should we change ourselves? We would be like the proverbial ostrich that hides it’s head in the sand” said Jovia Uwineza, another member of the group.

Also present was Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Aminah Lukanga, who called on the audience to be responsible members of their communities and work with government in the promotion of peace and development.