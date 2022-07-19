The State Minister for general duties in the Ministry of Finance Henry Musasizi has asked voters across the country to stop wasting time fighting one another because of politicians.He said politicians should fight their own political battles.

Musasizi who doubles as the Rubanda East Legislator made the appeal while speaking at the launch of Nyamweru Traders United Association, a forum that brings together all traders from Nyamweru Sub county in Rubanda District, over the weekend.

His remarks were in response to reports that one of his supporters in Kyokyezo parish, Nyamweru Sub county had been beaten to pulp, by a section of people who accused him of not supporting former Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema in the 2021 Rubanda East Parliamentary election.

Musasizi vowed to have the offenders prosecuted and punished, but he was quick to caution his supporters against attempting to fight with opponents on his behalf arguing that they sacrificed enough during the election period.

“I would like to call upon all people, not only Rubanda, but across the country, to stop wasting their precious time fighting in the name of politicians because they played their part during elections. If a politician did not play his part to win, let them not waste your time now, and wait for the next election,”Musasizi said.

Musasizi who contributed UGX 3 million to Nyamweru Traders United Association, also asked the members not to misinterpret his generosity and start fighting his political opponents in their area of residence.

“If you support me, thank you, but for the meantime leave the political wars to me, concentrate on building your association into a SACCO and later a commercial Bank to fight poverty. Poverty knows no bounds, and when it cracks whip, it doesn’t consider whether you support Musasizi or Jogo,” he said.

The Rubanda District LC.5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba also cautioned the Nyamweru Traders United Association, especially leaders, against dividing themselves along political lines, since that would divert them from the main objectives of coming together.

While explaining achievements since he assumed office, the Nyamweru LC.3 Chairperson Alex Nkwasiibwe who was elected on the FDC ticket declared commitment to working with the NRM Government for development, regardless of political divisionism in the area.

Nyamweru Traders Association is made up of 135 members who paid a subscription of 100,000 each. According to the management, they had saved over UGX 25 million in the last two months, and their plan was to form a Savings and Credit Cooperative – SACCO.