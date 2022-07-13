STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates who had come out to contest in the upcoming by-elections in Busongola South and Gogonyo County have all agreed to step down for the party’s flag bearers.

This was reached upon during a meeting called by the President who is also the National Chairperson of the NRM to harmonize the party’s position in the forth-coming by-election in the two constituencies.

The meeting that was organized and coordinated by the Deputy Secretary General Hon Rose Namayanja and took place yesterday Tuesday at State House Entebbe.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni while speaking to the NRM delegation welcomed the decision taken by the candidates to step down and give way to the flag holders. He added that this will harmonize the position of NRM in the elections.

“This is not the end of the world, wait until 2026 you will come and compete. What you now need is the NRM programme for those Areas to transform economically,” President Museveni said.

The President advised them to go and populise the government programs aiming at lifting the social economic transformation of the society especially the government’s Parish Development Model.

“The government has developed these areas, there is now peace. The Basongola have gotten land (I gave them land). Although there are still some problems, but we have progressed,” Mr. Museveni said.

The NRM, national mobiliser, Hon. Rosemary Sseninde appealed to all NRM people to have the party at heart and make it first before their personal interests.

“I humbly appeal to all of you to be patient. NRM is bigger than all of us. Let these candidates step down for the flag bearers, let them be patient,” Hon. Sseninde said.

The candidates that accepted to step down include Mulindwa David, Barozi Frank Asiimwe, Bwambale David for the Busongola South in Kasese and Issa Bantalib Taligola for Gogonyo County in Pallisa District by-elections respectively.

Last month, the Court of Appeal nullified the victory of Gideon Thembo Mujungu as the Busongora South Member of Parliament in Kasese district. This followed a successful appeal lodged by his independent rival, Mbaju Kathika. The same Court of Appeal ruled that the incumbent MP, Mr Derrick Orone, was irregularly elected following a petition by his rival Mr Issa Bantalib Taligola for the Gogonyo County MP in Pallisa District.