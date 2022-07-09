The Makindye Ssabagabo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Mark Baingana is going to face disciplinary action following his involvement in the illegal eviction of Busabala residents.

This has been confirmed by the Presidency Minister’s Press Secretary Steven Dunstan Busuulwa.

During a phone interview with this news outlet on Saturday,Mr Busuulwa said that following the incident, the Presidency Minister Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda ordered the Secretary in the Office of the President Hajj Yunus Kakande to investigate the matter.

Among the affected residents whose houses were destroyed during the course of action is Kayunga District LC5 Chairperson Andrew Muwonge.

“Hajj Kakande immediately instituted a committee headed by Maj. Martha Asiimwe and Herbert Atuhairwe to investigate the RDC’s direct involvement in the eviction of some residents of Busabala without following the February 28th 2022 Presidential directive on evictions,”Mr Busuulwa said.

The Press Secretary added that Mr Baingana allegedly ordered the eviction even without a court order.

“After receiving the court order, the RDC is supposed to convene a district security meeting, authenticate the letter then write to the Minister of Lands for guidance before action is taken. Unfortunately, it’s said that Mr. Baingana never followed any of those steps,” Mr Busuulwa noted.

“The RDC has been summoned to face the committee,” he added.

The development comes hot on the heels of President Yoweri Museveni’s directive banning all land evictions in the country that are carried out without the consent of the respective District Security Committees headed by Resident District/City Commissioners.

In a letter dated February 28, 2022, addressed to the Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja, and using his powers under Article 98(1) and 99(1) of the Constitution that enjoins him to ensure good governance and protect the Constitution, the President directed that:

“No eviction should be allowed to take place in a district without the consent and direct observation of the District Security Committee (DSC), chaired by the Resident District Commissioners /Resident City Commissioners (RDCs/RCCs) and direct consultation with the Minister of Lands.”

Gen Museveni further warned that if this is not done and the illegal evictions go ahead, the members of the District Security Committee would all be held responsible and action will be taken against them.

He however clarified, that culprit (s) will face the long arm of the law on an individual basis.

In the same communication, H.E the President requested His Lordship the Chief Justice to prevail upon the Justices and Magistrates who violate the Constitution by illegally evicting people in collusion with land grabbers.

He further directed the Minister of Lands to inform the Attorney General about such abuses by judicial officers so that legal action can be taken against them.