The territorial police at Katwe are investigating a death by suspected suicide of one Bright Namusoke, 20, a Senior six student at Kitebi Senior Secondary School.

The incident happened yesterday at about 4pm in Ngobe Zone, Bunamwaya Division in Makindye Ssabagabo Municipality in Wakiso District.

According to one of the relatives of the deceased, Namusoke came back from school and informed them that a teacher abused her and she was so angry.

The relatives didn’t take it seriously.

They later found her in one of the room in their house hanging on a rope.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says that police were informed and officers responded.

Several relevant statements have been recorded to help with the investigations.

The investigative team was also informed by the deceased’s relatives that she had a history of mental illness.

The illness often reoccurred and she has been struggling with it.

The deceased’s body was then conveyed to city mortuary at Mulago for post mortem.

More details will be availed as soon as possible as inquiries continue, according to Owoyesigyire.