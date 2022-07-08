Four students of Lyantonde Senior Secondary School in Lyantonde town council in Lyantonde district have been arrested for attempting to set the school on fire.

Those arrested whose name have not been mentioned being minors believed to be ring leaders who tried to burn the school using electricity.

Southern Buganda regional police spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident and urged parents to advise their children to be responsible citizens.

The arrest of students comes hardly two weeks after students of St.Gonzaga SS,Ian collage and St.John’s Comprehensive ss all in Lyantonde went on strike and attempted to set dormitories on fire following the expulsion of colleagues accused of misbehaving.

Lyantonde Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Mbetegyerize says they are going to expel some students from attending Lyantonde schools because they are dangerous to learners life.

Education experts say that the strikes in schools are due to COVID-19 lockdown where students adopted and learnt some bad behaviors.