In a bid to promote the reading culture by boosting the capacity of learning instituions, Good Samaritan-Uganda in partnership with Book Aid International have donated an assortment of 2030 text books to Selected schools in Greater Kabale District.

The brand new text books valued at Shs69 million were donated by the two None Governmental Organizations to primary, secondary and vocational institutions in Kabale, Rubanda and Rukiga Districts.

Schools that benefitted include Kabale Technical Institute, Rukore Highschool, St.Agatha girls SS. Kakore, Amastiko Preparatory school, Parent Care Nursery school, 6 KWID Resource Centre, Giant secondary school, MTC High School, Bukinda parish vocation school, and Dynamic Primary school.

The Executive Director Good Samaritan Uganda, Kennedy Rwaboona explained that the schools were selected basing on the needs.

Mr. Rwaboona said the that the donated assortments were mostly science text books with content about Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

“We believe these books will make a significant contribution in improving performance of the students especially in the area of science,” said Rwaboona.

The Good Samaritan Administrative Manger Chrispine Musimenta explained that this was the second similar book donation to schools in Kabale District, having done the same last year. Ms Musimenta emphasized the proper use of those books and asked the students to avoid defacing them.

Meanwhile, Ms Musimenta also revealed unveiled to this media house several other projects done by Good Samaritan Uganda. The Projects include charity programs targeting the vulnerable poor, and Environmental conservation programs such as tree planting.

Good Samaritan Uganda is on record for distributing over 10,000 trees in January this year, to schools in Kigezi Sub-region. By the time of filing this story, the NGO was donating Bamboo trees for planting in Rukiga District, with a plan to distribute 22000 trees altogether.