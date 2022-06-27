His Excellency the President and NRM National Chairman has today held a meeting with NRM party leaders. The meeting was attended by the First National Vice Chairman, Alhaji Moses Kigongo; the Secretary General of the Party, Mr. Richard Todwong; The NRM Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda, Capt. Mike Mukula and The Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

The meeting that took place in Ntungamo District was also attended by the Vice President, Her Excellency Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo.

The meeting put emphasis on how to unite the NRM members ahead of the forthcoming by-elections and to ensure that candidates are identified in all areas where the by-elections will take place. His Excellency the President cautioned the officials to make sure that candidates are selected without dividing the party and to ensure that the positions are retained.

The NRM Secretary General introduced Mr. Herbert Ariko Edmond as the NRM flag bearer for Soroti East Division. Mr. Ariko was agreed upon by the NRM leaders in Soroti as candidate in the forthcoming by elections.

The President reminded the officials that the strength of the NRM party is in agreeing on a single position and then working to achieve it as a team.