The employees of Delta TV have laid down their working tools due to unpaid salaries.

In a letter dated 10th June, 2022, the employees who include news reporters, anchors, editors and presenters told the station’s General Manager that it was coming to a second half of yet another year in a row that they were not receiving any consistent payments of their mandatory wages and renumeration.

“… Yet we always perform our duties with due deligence, utmost sincerity and dedication hence commended for the same on numerous occasions. This has increasingly caused mental stress and find it hard to efficiently deliver as per the company’s expectations,” the employees of the Katwe based TV station said.

“In this regard therefore, we bring to your notice that we were forced to lay down our working tools hence absconding from our regular duty schedules.”

They further stated that the fact that almost two thirds of their normal life expenses are met by the monthly salary and yet even their meager savings depleted during Covid-19 lockdown; delay or non payment of the arrears, greatly hampers their essential bills such as rent, medical, transport and other costs.

“Others who even risked acquiring loans are now in anxiety of pending confiscation of their property.”