The M23 rebels have started collecting taxes at Bunagana border,weeks after capturing the strategic town from the Congolese government.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the M23 rebels have made administrative structures and charging some money (taxes) from small items that pass in their territory.

For instance, Shs4,000 is charged on each crate of beer,Shs 3,000 on tray of eggs,Shs3,000 on 25kg bag of posho.

A few days ago,the Congolese government warned the public against using Bunagana border declaring it unsafe,and said anyone using it would be declared an ally to the M23 and the Rwandan government.

DRC government accuses Rwanda of aiding M23 rebels.

According to the Resident District Commissioner for Kisoro, Hajji Ssekandi Shafique,very few congolese were seen going back to their country. Ssekandi added that Bunagana Town on Uganda side is still congested with an estimated ten thousand asylum seekers.