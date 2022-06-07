By John Kusolo

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment; Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi over the weekend technically commissioned Acholibur Water Supply System in Pader District.

With funding from the African Development Bank, the Ministry of Water and Environment through Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department contracted China State Engineering and Construction to construct Acholibur Water Supply System in Acholibur Sub county, Pader District.

Acholibur Water Supply System is one of the Six Water Supply Systems that makes up Orom Water Supply and Sanitation System Project.

The completed project was handed over by the Ministry to the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation-Northern for Operation and Maintenance.

The Ministry has been implementing Orom Water Supply and Sanitation Project-Phase I in three Districts in Northern Uganda namely; Kitgum, Agago and Pader. This Project is based on Mini Multi Village Solar Pumping Systems within the water stressed areas near Orom Hills in Kitgum, Agago and Pader Districts.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment; Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi also technically commissioned Pudo and Kalabong Water Supply Systems in Kitgum District.

The technical commissioning was also attended by Ministry of Water and Environment, Northern Umbrella of Water& Sanitation and Kitgum District Local Government Officials.

Pudo and Kalabong Water Supply Systems are among the Six Water Supply Systems that make up Orom Water Supply and Sanitation System Project. The Systems are expected to serve 5158 people in 16 villages by the ultimate year 2040. Pudo and Kalabongo Water Supply Systems have been handed over to the Umbrella of Water and Sanitation-North for Operation and Maintenance.

The Ministry of Water and Environment through Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department implemented the construction of Orom Water Supply and Sanitation System in Kitgum, Pader and Agago Districts with funding from the African Development Bank.