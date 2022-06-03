Bunyangabu- June, 2022

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) has completed water supply restoration works today June 06, 2022 in Bunyangabo district.

This is after 5days of no water supply following the recent outburst of River Yerya which destroyed the NWSC infrastructure that serves Bunyangabo service area.

The situation of no water supply has previously affected sub-counties in; Rubona, Kibito town council, Kisomoro subcounty, Lyamanwa SC, Kabonero SC, Kakoga SC, Kaina SC, Rwimi sC, Hima, Mobuku, Rukoki, Kisanyalaze, Mobuku irrigation scheme, parts of Kasese district and the surrounding areas.

Speaking from Bunyangabo, the NWSC Managing Director Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha informed the wider communities that service restoration works had been successfully completed.

“It is my pleasure to inform you all that we have restored the water supply that had created an inconvenience to most sub counties in Bunyangabo.

I would like to further commend all Bunyangabo district local leaders, the communities and the NWSC team for the commitment exuded towards service restoration. At NWSC, we remain committed towards the provision of sustainable water services for all communities across the country and this includes Bunyangabo. I would like to further call on communities staying near water sources to protect their respective Banks by planting trees as a mitigation mechanism for such occurrences,” he said.

Eng. Mugisha also pledged Ushs 10 million to the local community on behalf of NWSC, towards the reconstruction works of bridges that were damaged by the extreme weather events, last week.

In addition, he gave the community a bull of 5million shillings, in appreciation of the 5 days team work and support rendered to NWSC.

Muhindo Godwin the area local leader applauded NWSC for its quick restoration of the situation to normalcy.

“Our animals, homes and other valuable things were destroyed by the disaster. We are therefore grateful to NWSC for its quick response and restoration of water supply to our communities.” he alluded.

The NWSC team has worked tirelessly over the past 5 days to restore water supply situation in Bunyangabo to current normalcy.

The Head of the Technical team on ground, Eng. Kateeba Francis, affirmed that additional works to install anchor blocks and steel bridges in support of all pipes across the river remain ongoing and extra plans are underway to rehabilitate the source with a futuristic action to relocate the entire network

NWSC is committed to Water and Sewerage Services for all.