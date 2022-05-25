The Minister in charge of general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Justine Kasule Lumumba has cautioned Nakaseke district leaders to avoid embezzling tax payers money as this ,will lead them into imprisonment.

Kasule Lumumba disclosed this at Butalangu district headquarters in Nakaseke while meeting district leaders on the state of poor roads that has caused retardation in development.

Nakaseke district has 1200 kilometers throughout but it is one of the districts with the most dilapidated roads where majority of them are impassable hence becoming a hinderence in development.

In March this year, Kasule Lumumba held a balaza in Nakaseke where residents exposed their grievances to the government and it’s upon this basis,that she and the Executive director UNRA Allen Kagina had to come and meet the leaders to engage them into the matter.

Lumumba, cautioned leaders to be vigilant while dealing with tax payers money and disclosed that a team from the government has been constituted to deal with those who embezzle and swindle government money.

Kagina also expressed government’apology for the delayed construction of Luweero – Butalangu road in Nakaseke but assured the residents that it will be worked upon.

Fred Rwabirindi one of the councilors from Kinyogoga sub county blamed the government on the criteria used upon those who swindle tax payers money.