The proprietor of Kiham Enterprises Limited Hamis Kiggundu has named individuals in Buganda Land Board (BLB) who are behind efforts to make him lose his Kigo Land.

Kiggundu famously known as Ham clarified on the matter while exenorating himself as not aiming at fraudulently trying to grab Kabaka’s land.

The businessman made the revelation on Friday as he addressed the press at the Lands Ministry offices.

The land in question is situated on Block 273-Kyadondo, between Serena Hotel Kigo and Mirembe Villas.

In 2019, Kiggundu, through his business associate also uncle Nakibinge Kaggwa, allegedly obtained a freehold title for the land. It innitially comprised plots 38, 87, 99, and 110.

While talking to the press, Kiggundu said that there are fraudsters at Buganda Land Board, who are trying to fight him , to grab his 140 acres of land located in Kigo, and they sweep their frauds under the carpet in Kabaka’s name.

A visibly angry Kiggundu identified the fraudsters as Kizito Bashir, whom he alleged is both a serveyor of Wakiso district and Buganda Land Board, Bagaya Dennis, whom he accused of being involved in fradulent paper work, forgery plus media blackmail, while Kabogoza was implicated as one who does the endorsement of all false documents to defraud people of their land.

“These fraudsters have grabbed the land for the locals, and they include people working for the Buganda Land Board, who include, a man named Bashir Kizito, he works as a district land surveyor for Wakiso district, and at the same time surveyor, head of mapping for Buganda Land Board. He is the one who makes a report at Mengo, verifies it and takes it to the district, and approves it himself. You can’t say that one person can be responsible for attaching signatures on three different documents for the same cause, like making a report, approaching and verifying . It means that there is conflict of interest and I call upon Buganda Kingdom to investigate and probe Kizito Bashir, such that the law takes its own course,” he complained.

The Ham Enterprises proprietor and his company recently revealed that they will prevail in a battle with Buganda Kingdom because he is a true Muganda, who respects Kabaka’s status.

According to Kiggundu, this was after realizing that some fraudsters are misusing Kabaka’s name in the media houses to defraud Ugandans especially Baganda through malice, blackmail, and media character assassination.

“There is another one called Bagaya Dennis. That is also a land grabber, based in Mengo, who does paper work, forgery and goes to media houses to mastermind malice, blackmail and sabotage,” Kiggundu said.

He said as a true Muganda, his vision is to preserve the sanity of Buganda Kingdom, its image in the public domain and that it makes no sense for him to try to disdlodge the Kinddom from its land and the Kabaka, to whom he pays allegience.

“Like I said sometime back, that I am Kiggundu, and there is no difference with Buganda. I am Buganda. If I come out to fight Kabaka, I told you I can’t fight Kabaka and I had relaxed the matter as a visionary man, I decided to relax the matter because I didn’t not have information that could lead me to the person I was fighting with” said Kiggundu.

He disclosed his lack of interest in engaging into open conflicts with the Kabaka, and that he was forced to intervene after a careful study and analysis that there are fraudsters, using Mengo as a shield and Kabaka’s name, under the cover of Buganda Kingdom to grab land for the kingdom, for Ssabasajja, and that of Baganda.

“If you try to come out and hint on the matter, they try to use Kabaka’s name, saying that Ham is fighting with the Kabaka, yet even the Kabaka is not involved in these issues. We also have ladies like Rehema, those who have grabbed Kabaka’s land almost to the point of extinction,” he added.

He alleged that Kabaka’s land in Kigo, totalling to 320 acres, is on the verge of being grabbed by these elements, who intend to sell it to Chinese and Indians, adding that Ugandans with names like Kiggundu, Ssebugwawo, Sekitto, can’t be sold plots of land by these negative elements, but to Chinese.

He supplied evidence of land titles he obtained from the ministry of lands, and vowed to fight these land grabbers, whom he said turnish the image of Buganda Kingdom.

“Like my land which they want to grab, for which I have titles I got from the lands ministry, where I am standing and talking from. They are eyeing my land, they want to own it illegally and sell it to Indians. Does it uplift the status and image of Buganda? Or injures the reputation of the kingdom? As Kiggundu a clear headed man, I first stayed away from the issues, but later on realized it is being irresponsible to ignore affairs that degrade the image of Buganda, and Sabasajja Kabaka, issues perpetuated by a few Bganda to grab land through Mengo,” he said.

“There is another one called Kabogoza, who seats at Mengo, he is the one who does the finishing and signs on each and every document. We have all our authentic documents, we will arrest these people.”

He called upon government authorities and Buganda Kingdom, to quicky investigate the matter without any delays, noting these masquaraders have taken away land of many locals illegally, plunging them into unforetold misery.

“Now that they have reached to an extent of trying to defraud Kiggundu, a well sellf-established person, how many vulnerable Baganda at the grassroot levels have they defrauded? Meaning they have illegally taken a lot of land from the locals, that is to say; they go to a certain locality, tell locals that Kabaka has appreciated and take that land. People remain with about 20 decimals, leaving them with no where to cultivate. Won’t you have destroyed their homes?”

He advised the Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga to immediately weed out, or dismiss what he called ‘fraudsters’ tarnishing the name of Buganda, since he operates under principles of honesty, transparency and integrity.

He also noted that he obtained his titles from the ministry of lands, the only entity with authority to print out titles, adding that its wrong to think that the ministry would print out titles of freehold on Kabaka’s mailo land.