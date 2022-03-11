The thanksgiving follows the 41st Tarehe Sita anniversary activities that were held in Elgon region this year.This year’s thanksgiving was held under the theme: “I shall not die, but I shall live and recount the deeds of the Lord.” Psalms 118:17 to especially celebrate the veterans who sacrificed their lives for the peace and security of Uganda, Service personnel, Spouses and Children of both living and fallen comrades of the UPDF.The President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, His Excellency Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who was the Chief Guest said that during the efforts of the struggle for the People of Uganda, God was central in achieving success.”We had the vision which God Blessed and we put a lot of human effort, the effort which God had given us which we used maximumly,” remarked President Museveni.

The Commander-in-Chief said from his experience, he really believes in two parts of the Bible. “The book of Genesis; establish dominion over nature and secondly, the parable of Talents. The talents God has given us, if we use them, we get good results,” said Gen Museveni.

President Museveni revealed that the ongoing Operation Shujaa is a total success. “We launched the operation on 30th November. It is now almost 5 months and we have demolished the terrorists in that area and we have only lost three soldiers. This is because of the good training of the soldiers involved and the good commands given to them.”

The President testified that he saw God’s providence on two occasions; on 17th September, 1972 when they attacked Mbarara from Tanzania and during the attack on Masindi on 20th February, 1984.

The Guest Speaker, Dr. Bishop Joshua Lwere, the Senior Pastor of Grace Assembly Church, Kampala and Overseer of the National Fellowship of Born-Again Pentecostal Churches in Uganda encouraged the veterans and reminded them that their services and duty to Uganda are valued. He urged that veterans are honoured for the sacrifices they have made for the nation.

Bishop Lwere commended the President and Commander-in-Chief for having raised a very disciplined army despite the meagre resources. He said the UPDF is now a Professional Army with educated men and women that can now export peace and security to other nations noting that peace is now our major export.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Hon Lt Gen Peter Elwelu said that Faith as a principle is espoused in the lives of the UPDF soldiers. Lt Gen Elwelu said that soldiers go to where there is death and accept to lay down their lives for the sake of others.

The Thanksgiving was attended by Cabinet and State Ministers, Members of Parliament, Chief Executive Officers from support agencies, General and Senior UPDF Officers, Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs officials, family members of both living and fallen comrades and the general public.