The Buganda Parliamentary caucus is demanding for more parishes created so as the sub region which has over 12 million people gets equity for government’s Parish Development Model (PDM) fund allocation.

Buganda was allocated 170 billion shillings.

The Buganda caucus Members of Parliament led by the caucus chairperson who is also Butambala county MP Muwanga Kivumbi said that Buganda should be given a big share of the Parish model funds.

Kivumbi said that if government does not consider adding more funds to parishes in Buganda ,it should consider creating more parishes according to the population.

Buikwe south county MP Dr. Michael Lulume Bayiga said they cannot tolerate government injustice in allocating PDM funds where a sub region with small population getting more funds than Buganda.

Kivumbi said that if government is serious the Parish Development model should be allocated same funds that are given to the ministry of Defence so as parishes get enough funds for their population to have a meaningful impact of fighting poverty among people .

Buvuma county legislator Robert Migadde Ndugwa noted the money allocated to some parishes in Buganda is not enough citing example for people in islands where Shs100 million can buy three boats.