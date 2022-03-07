By Everest Mukiibi

Suspected South Sudanese have killed two people and made away with 108 heads of cattle.

The incident occurred at Lawiyeoduny Village in Madi Opei, Lamwo district on Saturday evening.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson identified the deceased as Joseph Okello (48) and Denis Oroma (38), all residents of Oryang Cell in Lukee Ward Madi Opei Town Council.

Mudong said on Sunday that reports indicated that the deceased had gone to graze their cattle in the bush when they were attacked and brutally murdered by the warriors.

According to Mudong, a report from one Edward Okeny who is believed to have escaped the attack indicates that the warriors who were armed with pangas, knives, bows, and arrows attacked and killed the two and later made off with their cattle across the porous border into South Sudan.

Mudong added that police together with their sister force of Uganda People’s Defense Force from Banabana Army detach responded to the scene and recovered 2 bows, 3 pangas and a knife.

The bodies were also retrieved and taken to Madi Opei Health Centre IV.