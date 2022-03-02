Khartoum-Sudan

H.E. James William Kinobe, Uganda’s Ambassador to the Republic of the Sudan met with Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, President of The Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan to bid him farewell following the successful completion of his tour of duty serving as Uganda’s Ambassador.

During the meeting, Ambassador Kinobe informed H.E Gen. Abdel Fattah of the need to reactivate Bilateral Cooperation frameworks including the Joint Ministerial and Political Commissions. He observed that these frameworks are critical in facilitating consistent and regular interaction between the two sister countries where matters of mutual interest are discussed.

It was recalled that the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had hampered the progress and successful implementation of the outcomes of these framework agreements.

In response, Gen. Abdel Fattah congratulated Ambassador Kinobe for successfully completing his tour of duty and wished him well in his future endeavors.

He saluted President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his role and contribution towards peace and development in the region. He looks forward to hosting him in Khartoum in the near future.

On the issue of the meetings of the Joint Ministerial and Political Commissions, H.E the President directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to reactivate the activities of these bilateral cooperation frameworks since the economies of both countries are fully open. He observed that this would enable the countries discuss matters of mutual interest.

Finally, Gen. Fattah once again wished Ambassador Kinobe good luck in his next assignment and encouraged him to continue serving as a goodwill Ambassador for Sudan having served in Sudan for four years.