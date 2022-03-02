The Caretaker Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese Rt Rev Patrick Tugume and the Diocesan Secretary Rev. Enock Karamuzi have today reconciled in a meeting called by the Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu and attended by elders from the Diocese at the Provincial Secretariat in Namirembe.

This follows several complaints from Christians and Staff of the Diocese citing poor working relations between the Caretaker Bishop and the Diocesan Secretary.

The accusations prompted the Archbishop who is the Bishop of the Diocese following the death of Bishop Benon Magezi to call for a meeting to discuss the way forward for the Diocese.

The meeting attended by highly respected members and leaders of the Diocese in unison recommended for the renewal of the spirit of revival, reconciliation, forgiveness and repentance.

The Archbishop emphasized the need for constant communication, collaboration, connection and coordination between the two leaders.

Rev. Enock Karamuzi apologized to Bishop Patrick Tugume and the Archbishop blessed their reconciliation.