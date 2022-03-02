The Director for Makerere University Institute of Social Research (MISR) Professor Mahmood Mamdani on Tuesday officially retired from office, URN reported.

A reknown International scholar, Mamdani was appointed to that office in 2010, after returning from South Africa, where he had been living since 1993.

Asides Makerere, Mamdani is a Professor of International politics and governance at Columbia University in the United States of America.

Addressing Makerere University fraternity at a farewell party organised for him by the institute, Mamdani said he was pleased leaving MISR better than the way he found it twelve years ago.

He remarked that one of his most distinguished achievements was the introduction of a P.h.D programme, that has seen a number of students graduate from it.

“When i appeared before the academic board, i told them that i wanted to turn around MISR from a consultancy organisation to an academic institution that produces knowledge,” said Mamdani.

“Ofcourse this was not going to be easy, but I am happy we succeeded,” he added.

He underlined the fact that now he has retired, he will dedicate his entire life time to writing and publishing books.

“I want to thank you for not having exhausted me, to the point that i can nolonger write,” said Mamdani.

His tenure at MISR has also been marred by controversy. In 2016, he fought a ferocious war with Dr. Stella Nyanzi, his fellow researcher, who later on accused him of poor management techiniques.

The point of conflict stemmed from the fact that Mamdani wanted Nyanzi to teach at the newly introduced PhD programme, something she rejected, claiming that she had been hired as a researcher.

Underlining the fruits of his efforts, he also said that some of his battles were worth fighting because MISR would not be developed the way it is, if he had stayed back in America.

“We have been able to accomplish things, which no eye can miss; we have constructed this Okot P’ Bitek pavilion, we have constructed a modern Library, and this makes us very happy,” reiterated Mamdhani.

Recent efforts by the University to recruit his replacement have so far proven futile, as many job adverts for the slot have gone unanswered.

Faced with this dilemma, the University Appointment Board has ressolved that the next director will be head hunted.

Meanwhile, Dr. Grace Edward Galabuzi, a lecturer at the same institute has been appointed acting Director, pending the appointment of a substancial director.